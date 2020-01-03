Iraqi speaker terms US attack as breach of int’l commitments

In his statement, al-Halbusi expressed regret over the sad occasion, saying any military and security operation should be conducted under Iraqi government.

He also urged the Iraqi government to take political and legal measures for stopping such aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Halbusi warned against the consequences of the US aggression for peace in Iraq and the region as well.

Iraqi speaker called on all parties to practice self-restraint, to take wise acts, to preserve unity and avoid changing Iraq into a battle field.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

