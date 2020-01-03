Lebanese President offers condolences over IRGC commander martyrdom

According to Lebanese media, in the message, Aoun slammed US terrorist operation in Iraq.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

