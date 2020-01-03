Supreme Leader calls on Gen. Soleimani's family

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Following martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the Supreme Leader declared three days of mourning on Friday.

He also appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the successor of Lieutenant General Soleimani to lead the IRGC Quds Forces.

The new commander used to act as the chief deputy for Lieutenant General Qasemi who was assassinated by the US forces in Baghdad on Friday morning.

