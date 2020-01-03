Turkey: US escalates insecurity in region

In its statement, Ankara expressed concern over the escalation of tensions between Iran and US, saying turning Iraq into a conflict zone will harm peace both in Iraq and the region.

It also emphasized the importance of preventing from foreign interventions and religious conflicts.

Turkish Foreign Ministry invited all parties to practice self-restraint and stressed the importance of preventing unilateral measures which endangers regional security and peace.

Ankara also underscored prioritizing use of diplomatic solutions.

The Commander of the IRGC Quds Force and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

