Admiral Fadavi says fight against criminals continues after Soleimani

Admiral Ali Fadavi on Friday expressed his condolence on the assassination of the IRGC commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani by the US and referred to his personal characteristics and management, saying that Lieutenant-General Soleimani was present in all ranks before the imposed war to protect the Islamic Revolution.

He described Commander Soleimani as a person who was present in all kinds of hard days for the country before and after the imposed war and then afterward especially in the last 22 years in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (known as the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his lifelong efforts to promote the path of God.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish