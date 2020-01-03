Palestine movement groups vow standing by Iran against enemy

According to Lebanese media ‘Al-Manar, the mentioned Palestinian bodies in their message expressed condolences over the assassination of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani, saying US is responsible for massacres in Iraq and other countries in the Middle East.

White House officials plant the seeds of tension, conflict and war in the Middle East, but they will receive bad results.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

