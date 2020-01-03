Army Ground Commander condoles Cmdr Soleimani's assassination

The martyrdom was the reward he received at the hands of the most bloodthirsty enemies of Islam namely the criminal US and its allies and achieved his long-held dream.

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari on Friday issued a message following the assassination of Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, expressing his condolence on the great martyrdom of the commander Qasem Soleimani.

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant- General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his life long efforts to promote the path of God.

