Diplomat terms Gen Soleimani assassination as "Trump miscalculation"

"Iran is all for General Soleimani," Araghchi wrote in his Twitter account in reaction to the assassination of General Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq.

"Unquestionably another grave miscalculation by President Trump, he said, adding: "The US bears responsibility for all consequences."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said US’ act is undoubtedly a clear example of state terrorism and violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Undoubtedly, the US act is regarded as a breach of Iraq sovereignty and a terrorist act for killing a person who had sacrificed all his life for fighting cruelty, arrogance, terror and Takfirism, he added.

Soleimani’s blood will make the tree of resistance even stronger, make Iranians more united and consequently foil the US plots in the region, he noted.

Araghchi posted the tweet following the martyrdom of the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars when they were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

