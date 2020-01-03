Rouhani: Iranian nation to take revenge for US heinous crime

"The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue," Rouhani wrote in his Twitter account.

"The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime," he added.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

