Veep says US criminals will be biggest losers of game

In a message on Friday, Jahangiri condoled the martyrdom of the great commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani and said that his followers will certainly with uttermost tact and vigilance to cool fire of war, terrorism and division from the region.

Jahangiri noted that the assassination of Commander Soleimani, the brave commander of the Quds Force, comes at the outcome of the Trump administration's warmongering intent planning and policies.

The First Vice President described the IRGC commander as a son of suffering, piety, sacrifice, and national hero on all sides of the sacred defense and the fight against terrorism. "He lives like martyrs in life and never fear death. His name shakes the foes of the independence and freedom of the Muslim nations and gives hope and aspirations to all the truth-seekers and oppressed."

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

Three days of public mourning was announced in Iran by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

