Army Commander vows US terrorist attack not to go unanswered

Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi made the remarks in a message on Friday, following the martyrdom of the Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) by the US criminals.

The chief commander of Army warned the US criminals that this US cruel terrorist attack which is a sign of the terrorist nature of the US government, will not go unanswered.

Mousavi highlighted in the message that the resistance movement will certainly be further strengthened in the wake of this terrorist act of blasphemous criminals who shed the IRGC commander's sacred and pure blood.

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning, official media resources said.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his life long efforts to promote path of God.

