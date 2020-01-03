Speaker expresses condolence over Gen. Soleimani's martyrdom

Larijani said in a message that General Soleimani was a popular and powerful commander of all Iranians who thrived for the dignity and independence of Iran and was martyred by the US criminal regime for this reason.

Larijani stressed that the Iranian nation will not forget the US crime, noting that Iranians have done so many sacrifices to preserve the country's honor and dignity.

Today, the US regime is the most hated regime in the world, and the arrogant system knows that through committing such crimes it will never be able to interfere with the determined will of the great Mujaheds (veterans) brought up in the Muslim nations, he said in his message.

The Commander of Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed by the US air raid in Baghdad, Iraq's capital.

The US authorities told Reuters that fighters targeted Baghdad international airport on Friday in order to assassinate General Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish