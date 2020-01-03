Iran Foreign Ministry holds extraordinary meeting over assassination of IRGC Comdr

The martyred IRGC commander and Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

Major General Soleimini is said to have arrived at the airport from Lebanon.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Mousavi earlier said that the Charge d'affairs of Switzerland's embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to hear Iran's strong protest to the martyrdom of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces.

Zarif in a message described the US act of assassinating the IRGC commander Major General Qasem Soleimani as "dangerous and foolish".

“The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he added.

The IRGC has confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

