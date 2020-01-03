Iran's Foreign Ministry summons Swiss Charge d'affairs

Tehran, Jan 3, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss Charge affairs to Tehran, the US interest section in Iran, to convey protest the US terrorist act in martyring the glorious IRGC commander Qasem Soleiman.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Friday that the Charge d'affairs of Switzerland's embassy in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to hear Iran's strong protest to the martyrdom of the IRGC's Quds Forces Major General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces.

He said the diplomat has been told the US measure is a clear example of the state terrorism and the US regime will have to stand fully accountable for its consequences.

In another tweet Friday morning, Mousavi said that Iranian Foreign Mohammad Javad Zarif and the ministry's senior officials have had an extraordinary session on examine the issue of Major General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Major General Soleimini had reportedly arrived at the airport from Lebanon.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his life long efforts to promote path of God.

