Senior IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani martyred in Iraq

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Major General Soleimini is said to have arrived at the airport from Lebanon.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The assassination stands at top of news in Iraq, the region and the whole world.

The IRGC confirmed the martyrdom of the great commander in a statement.

In the statement, the IRGC said that the glorious commander of Islamic forces was martyred in a US helicopter attack on Friday morning at the culmination of his life long efforts to promote the path of God.

1424

