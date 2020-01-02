Pakistan says noting recent Iran-US tensions 

Foreign Ministry new spokesperson Aisha Farooqui while replying to a question at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday termed the development as a bilateral matter of the two countries.

“It is not appropriate to make any comment on the matter right now,” said the official.

US President Donald Trump together with other US officials tried to accuse Iran of encouraging the protests underway in Iraq decrying US airstrikes against Hashd al-Shaabi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the Swiss chargé d'affaires to file its complaint against the US administration's acts.

Iran's complaint was lodged by the managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for the US Affairs Mohsen Baharvand over US officials' warmongering remarks which are against the UN Charter.

He advised the US officials to set aside blame games and not to accuse a country for no reason.

