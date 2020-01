Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in Ahvaz on Thursday.

He said a big part of enemies' war against us is economic and enemy is trying to create despair and disappointment among people, but to no avail.

The commander also said the country's bright future depends on unity, Islam and obedience to the leadership.

He added that "we should establish a front to eliminate poverty and deprivation totally and not just reducing it."

1391**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish