Mohammad Reza Heidari told Lorestan Education Council's session on Wednesday that the figure will be spent on repairing and equipping flood-hit schools.

Noting that equipment worth 13 billion Tomans have been purchased for the province's affected schools, he said that a total of 2,081 classes with non-standard heaters exist in the province.

Torrential rainfall in Lorestan destroyed 113 schools and damaged 310 schools in March 2019.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish