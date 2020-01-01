Iran, Oman keen on boosting education cooperation

Iran's envoy, Mohammad Reza Nouri-Shahroudi and the Omani minister called for reestablishing Persian Language Teaching Center in Muscat.

Conveying warm greeting of Iranian education minister to his Omani counterpart, Shahroudi highlighted Iran's huge capacities in the field of science, technology, research and modern technological innovation.

He also voiced Tehran's readiness for boosting cooperation and sharing experience with Oman.

Referring to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries on reestablishing Persian Language Teaching Center in Muscat, he said that good efforts have been made in this respect and it will hopefully be reopened.

Omani education minister, for her part, welcomed enhancing mutual ties and expressed her readiness for visiting Iran and closely seeing the country's educational achievements.

Oman's educational strategies for the next 20 years have been devised based on educational, scientific and technological needs and the Education Ministry welcomes any cooperation helping to advances of the program.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish