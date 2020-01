He termed 2019 as the year of women, adding necessary steps were taken on women's contribution to football during the year.

In 2019, female spectators participated at Iran's Azadi stadium to watch the historic match of Iran-Cambodia.

Iran overwhelmed Cambodia 14-0 on October 10 in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Group C.

The game was held in the attendance of 6,000 spectators, including over 4,000 female fans.

