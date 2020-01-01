Iran reinforcing resistance economy against sanctions

Speaking at the eleventh meeting of the Mazandaran Resistance Economy Headquarters in Sari on Wednesday, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli added, "Today, all our problems in all areas, including in the area of economy, are not solely related to sanctions while some of the stricter internal regulations have influenced this problem.

Despite the sanctions, "we have no problem in terms of technology and communication with the world market, and we are witnessing a lot of growth and development in the economic sectors", and great strides have been made in all areas, he said.

The Interior Minister underscored that after 40 years of ups and downs, the enemies have returned to the first step and are seeking to pressure the Islamic Republic through economic war to force us to negotiate.

Rahmani Fazli said that if "we compare the economy of the country, these comparisons should not be made without regard to the foregoing problems; rather, they should be compared to 40 years ago, where we have seen good progress in all areas".

"We have to take the enemy seriously in the current situation and know that their hatred continues to exist four decades after the victory of the Islamic Revolution" and that the enemy has come to the vulnerability of the country's economy.

