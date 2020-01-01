Jan 1, 2020, 5:19 PM
Chabahar suitable opportunity for exporting Tajikistan goods

Zahedan, Jan 1, IRNA – Tajikistan can export its products, especially Aluminium and cotton, through Chabahar Port to Afghanistan and Pakistan, an Iranian official announced.

Speaking in a meeting with Tajikistan Ambassador to Iran, deputy governor of Sistan and Balouchestan for political and social affairs Ali Zinivand referred to Persian language and common culture as a sign indicating deep ties between Iran and Tajikistan.

He added that relations are a good sign for reinforcing relations.

The official said that Iranians are interested in seeing all countries in peace, independence, and development.

"Supporting Tajikistan is Iran's official policy," he added.

Referring to the lack of railway as the only issue in Chabahar, the Iranian official said that it will be finalized by the end of the next Iranian year.

He said in addition to Chabahar, Mir Javeh, Rimdan and Milak are effective for exports.

