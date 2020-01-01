Iran summons Swiss chargé d'affaires

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, Swiss envoy was summoned over US officials' positions with regard to recent developments in Iraq.

Iran's complaint was lodged by the managing director of Iranian Foreign Ministry for the US affairs Mohsen Baharvand over US officials' warmongering remarks which are against the UN Charter.

Baharvand urged Swiss chargé d'affaires to convey Iran's complaint to the UN that Iraq is an independent state and Iraqis are freedom-seekers, independence-seeker and dignified.

The US army by presenting no evidence has killed at least 25 people in Iraq and has injured many more, he noted.

Naturally, Iraqi people will show a reaction to a country that has occupied their land and has killed their youths.

Americans also bombarded two points in Syria simultaneously which shows that they are after other aims.

He advised the US officials to set aside blame games and not to accuse a country for no reason.

Swiss chargé d'affaires was mentioned that Iran is not warmonger but will defend with all its power against any threat and any unwise measure.

US administration is better to learn how to speak with other nations and stop its occupations.

US President Donald Trump together with other US officials is trying to accuse Iran of encouraging the protests underway in Iraq decrying US airstrikes against Hashd al-Shaabi, the Shia volunteers fighting ISIS terrorism.

US jetfighters targeted PMF's positions in Al-Qaem, west of Al-Anbar Province on Sunday night.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed the US aggression on Iraqi soil and on Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) as a clear example of terrorism. Hash al-Shaabi mobilization forces played a major role in fighting ISIS on the ground.

Observers say that Pentagon may have taken revenge from Hashd al-Shaabi for fighting ISIS.

The US provided ISIS terrorists with armors, Humvee personnel carriers, advanced cannons, and automatic weapons.

Hashd al-Shaabi repulsed ISIS offensive against Baghdad and suffered many casualties.

