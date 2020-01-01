Iran sends back 333 illegal Pakistanis in December

The deportees were handed over to the Pakistani authorities at Iran-Pakistan Taftan border post in Balochistan.

After completion of formal procedures, the Pakistani Levies force gave the custody of the illegal immigrants to the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation.

Pakistanis who enter Iran illegally are identified every year by Iranian security forces. Iranian officials usually deport illegal Pakistani immigrants.

Iran and Pakistan exercise cooperation to stop the illegal cross-border movements of migrants.

