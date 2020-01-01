Jan 1, 2020, 10:16 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83616171
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader to receive nurses

Supreme Leader to receive nurses

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is expected to receive Iranian nurses on the birthday of Hazrat Zeinab, daughter of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Iran celebrates birthday of Hazrat-e Zeinab as the National Nurse Day.

The pictures and details of the event will be published soon.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 1 =