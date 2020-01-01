Supreme Leader receives nurses on their National Day

Iran celebrates birthday of Hazrat-e Zeinab as the National Nurse Day.
The pictures and details of the event will be published soon.
Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received the Iranian nurses on the birthday of Hazrat Zeinab, daughter of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household which also coincides with Nurses National Day in Iran.
