Vaezi says Iran withstands US sanctions

Vaezi made the remarks in a meeting held in this northwestern Iranian city with businesspersons and entrepreneurs.

Iran has breezed through the sanctions, and the sanctions cannot continue, Vaezi said.

Despite the sanctions as the US President Donald Trump said they are at the "highest level, Iran is moving towards economic development as the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to open several economic development projects in Ardebil today, the official said.

Sanctions and pressures had aimed in vain to bring the Iranian nation to their knees, he added.

US unilaterally left the July 2015 nuclear deal- Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- between Iran and the world powers in May, 2018.

As Vaezi said that Iranian resistance proved that the Iranian industry is well capable of self-sufficiency to meet the country's industrial needs.

He said that the US Administration perpetrated outright violation of the International Law by the unlawful sanctions, adding that no government accepts the US bullying and they censured the United States for its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and restoring sanctions violating the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Now, the US officials have come back from their stance and they seek talks without any pre-conditions, while Iran has stated the US should first be loyal to its commitments to the JCPOA and that negotiations will be held in the context of Arbitral Joint Commission of the JCPOA, he noted.

On capacities of Ardebil Province, Vaezi said they can be used for flourishing exports as the province has long borders with the Caucasus independent states.

President Rouhani left for Ardebil early on Wednesday.

