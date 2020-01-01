US anti-Iran allegations aim to distract public opinion from Iraqi occupation

The US accusations against Iran were to distract attentions from Iraqis' anger against recent brutal massacre of Iraqi people by Washington air raids, Takht Ravanchi said.

Moreover, they are aimed to distract attentions from occupation of Iraq which resulted in killing over 300,000 innocent Iraqis, he added.

Hashd al-Shaabi, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces and its branches are merely Iraqi volunteers working under the inspection of legitimate and democratic government of Iraq, he noted.

He said that PMF played major role in fighting ISIS terrorists and their defeat in Iraq.

It is still regarded as the most important guarantor against rebirth of this terrorist group, he reiterated.

US President Donald Trump together with other US officials are trying to accuse Iran of encouraging the protests underway in Iraq decrying US air strikes against Hashd al-Shaabi, the Shia volunteers fighting ISIS terrorism.

US jetfighters targeted PMF' positions in Al-Qaem, west of Al-Anbar Province on Sunday night.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed US aggression on Iraqi soil and on Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) as a clear example of terrorism. Hash al-Shaabi mobilization forces played a major role in fighting ISIS on the ground.

Observers say that Pentagon may have taken revenge from Hashd al-Shaabi for fighting ISIS.

US provided ISIS terrorists with armors, Humvee personnel carriers, advanced cannons and automatic weapons.

Hashd al-Shaabi repulsed ISIS offensive against Baghdad and suffered many casualties.

