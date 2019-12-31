US should abandon destructive policies in region: Iran

He made the remarks in response to the US officials' empty accusations against Iran regarding Iraqi developments, adding that wonderful rudeness of the US officials is to such extent that after massacre of 25 people and wounding a large number of Iraqis and violating Iraqi territorial integrity and national sovereignty, it is now in a flagrant blame game, attribute the Iraqis' protests to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Describing the US claim as an insult to the Iraqi people, he wondered how and on what logical basis you expect the Iraqi nation to do for silence against all these crimes.

Rejecting all the accusations leveled by the Americans against Iran, Mousavi warned the US officials and urged White House to reconsider its destructive policies in the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish