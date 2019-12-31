Sanctions prepared ground for growth of knowledge-based companies

Addressing a meeting of Kerman province science, technology and knowledge-based economy working group late on Tuesday, he added that science and technology parks serve as an area of investment for the private sector.

"We all are in the front to fight oil economy and we should fight to overcome the false habit of oil economy and bureaucracy dominating the administrative system," he said.

"We should own technology and do away with the culture of consumerism," he said, reaffirming support for cooperation in development of knowledge-based companies and their productions.

"Problems are solvable provided that we stand united and set aside bureaucracy," he said, contending that government earning money from underground resources are 'fat' and have contradictory laws.

