Iran exports $31.9 billion worth of goods in 9 months

He made the remarks in his speech to a ceremony honoring top exporters of Markazi province in Arak on Tuesday.

Trade worth of 63 billion dollars under the current economic condition is indebted to concerted efforts of the economic activists, he said.

Nouri further noted that China, Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan and Turkey are major destinations for the Iranian exports while Turkey, UAE and Germany are biggest Iranian trade partners in field of imports.

Sanctions are not a blessing but they have prepared the ground for economic activists to make efforts and the factories that imported their raw materials for more than two decades are now either producing themselves or buy them from local units, he said.

Describing the country's production capacity as very high in various fields, the official said that it is necessary to pave the way for activities of knowledge-based companies and put the country on track of progress by exporting goods with high value-added.

Money and foreign exchange transactions, refunding value-added tax for exporters and procuring raw materials of economic enterprises are among main problems facing exporters, he said.

Markazi province as the fourth pole of industry in the country houses over 2,900 small and big industrial units.

