US aggression on Iraq clear example of terrorism

The American airstrikes on Sunday demonstrated that the US is still interested in undertaking intervention in the internal affairs of Iraq to increase its political influence in the region.

In the wake of the airstrikes that killed over 30 and injured a number of citizens in Iraq, a large crowd of people on Tuesday chanted the slogans "Down with the USA" and "Down with Israel".

The demonstrators also torched the US flag outside its embassy compound in Baghdad.

In reaction to the US' attack, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi sympathized with families of the victims of the deadly air raids.

He added that Hash al-Sha'abi mobilization forces have played a major role in fighting ISIS on the ground.

He described the presence of foreign forces in the region as the root cause of insecurity, tensions, and crisis, saying the US should stop its occupying presence.

Commenting on the situation, the editor-in-chief of Lebanon's Al-Binaa newspaper, Nasser Qandeel pointed out that the US seeks to cut off Iraq's links with Iran and Syria through its attack on the country.

The US supported Saddam Hussein in the Iran-Iraq War and used him to confront the Islamic Revolution of Iran, he said, adding when Saddam's term came to an end, it occupied Iraq in 2003 to put more pressure on Iran and Syria to consequently exercise control of the region and its wealth.

He went on to say that the US then tried to force Tehran's officials out of the nuclear deal with a timetable by pressuring Iran and imposing heavy sanctions because it did not want to engage in a military confrontation with Iran.

The result of this confrontation would be a widespread war that could be extremely harmful to Israel, the analyst underscored.

Iran and Iraq enjoy brotherly relations and their diplomatic relations have been more constructive recently.

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed the importance of supporting stability and respecting the sovereignty of Iraq for conducting reforms without foreign interventions.

He further noted that promoting bilateral relations should be in all fields and in line with fulfilling Iran-Iraq common interests.

Also, Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi on Sunday called for reopening of his country's consulate in Najaf and resuming consular activities.

Rioters had set fire to the Iranian consulate in Najaf on November 27, 2019, Iraqi media reported.

Masjedi also submitted Mohammad Javad Zarif's invitation to Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim to attend the upcoming meeting of Tehran Dialogue Forum.

The enemies have always sought to activate divisions between Iran and Iraq; the baseless allegations of Popular Mobilization Forces' and Iraqi Islamic resistance's dependence on Iran have been one of the policies of the US.

The US has sought to turn Iraq into an argument with the Islamic Republic of Iran through the allegations that have gone nowhere so far.

