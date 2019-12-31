Syria, Iran to jointly fight against terrorism

He said in a meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Assistant to Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday.

Al- Mekdad today hosted Ali Asghar Khaji and his accompanying delegation in Damascus, according to al-Mayaddin news channel.

In the meeting, the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that we behaved like aggressors and occupiers with unlawful presence of Western and American forces in our country.

In response to the US attack on Iraqi forces, he said al-Hashed al-Sha’abi is one of the Iraqi government's forces in the fight against terrorism that must be protected.

"We have become accustomed to bloody American messages, the last of which was the invasion of Iraq and Syria," said the senior aide to Iranian foreign minister.

He also said the presence of Syrian troops at the borders with Turkey is a matter of security and stability.

Khaji arrived in Damascus on a one-day visit this morning to talk to Syrian officials about ongoing bilateral cooperation and coordination.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish