Zarif: US acts endangering multilateralism

"On my final trip of this decade, the consensus among Iran, Russia, and China was that: Multilateralism is in grave danger due to the US actions," Zarif said.

He went on to say that the US violations have jeopardized JCPOA and international security.

"Only way E3/EU can save JCPOA is to stop posturing and begin fulfilling their own obligations," Zarif added.

Earlier, Zarif had highlighted the reversibility of Iran's steps to reduce its commitments, and said, "If we see practical action by the EU to fulfill their commitments, we would be prepared to do so and gradually go back."

"Unfortunately, Europeans have not been able to take action independent of the United States over the past several years," he added.

