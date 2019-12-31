$50 million initial trade agreement concluded between Khorasan Razavi, Tajikistan

Ali Rasoulian told IRNA on Tuesday after attending a meeting with exhibitors and executives at the exhibition that understandings were about products such as steel, marketing networks, wires, and cables, and garments have not still led to the conclusion of a contract and follow-up needs to be made.

He went on to say that at today's meeting, exhibitors and executives presented their conclusion from the exclusive exhibition of Khorasan Razavi-based Iranian goods held in Dushanbe from December 21 to December 24.

Deputy Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi said at the meeting that there was a discussion about inviting a Tajik delegation to Mashad that would consist of some officials or other people from that country and was agreed.

Rasoulian described the management and holding of cultural events along with the Tajik delegation in Mashad, the import of cotton from Tajikistan by Khorasan Razavi companies and the export of sulfur fertilizer to Tajikistan, among other items discussed at the meeting.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish