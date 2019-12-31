Exports of goods from customs of East Azarbaijan increases by 100%

Cast iron, iron and steel, mineral fuels, mineral oils, and distillate products, plastic materials made of these materials, edible fruits, Iron or steel cast iron, copper and copper products, glass and glass products, machinery and mechanical components and parts, cereal and cocoa products and their products are the most commodities exported by the province's customs, Leily Orangi said in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday.

These products are mostly exported to Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bulgaria, and Italy, the official said.

Orangi went on to say that in the first six months of the current Iranian year (will end on March 19, 2020), more than one million tons of goods worth $1.4 billion were exported from Tabriz Customs, ranking first in terms of weight and value among the province's customs.

The secretary of the East Azarbaijan Cross-border Trade Coordination noted that in the first 9 months of this year, about 400,000 tons of goods worth $900 million were imported through the province's customs.

