Peace for the world, message of Iran-Russia-China’s naval drills

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Feodor Lukyanov, head of Russia's Foreign Policy and Defense Council, who is the editor-in-chief of Russia's “Russia in World Politics” magazine, said that the joint exercise by Iran, Russia, and China conveys the message of peace and not war to the world.

He added that the exercise showed once again the efforts of three countries to strengthen global security and stability, which is in contrast to the US and NATO programs.

Referring to Iran's efforts to secure the region, Lukyanov said that Iran's and Russia's actions in Syria, a key factor in the defeat of terrorists backed by some countries in the region and the United States, proved Moscow and Tehran are peaceful.

Political commentator of Russia Today also said that the Iranian, Russian and Chinese military drills in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman were not merely the military exercises, but a political and reactionary statement to the US intervention in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital highway through which 21 percent of the world's needed oil passes every day, Murad Gadziyev said.

This track and waterway is explosive and dangerous-like black gold, he went on to say.

The joint military drills by Iran, Russia, and China were directed at expansionism and increased the US military presence in the Indian Ocean region and the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, said the deputy director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries at the Moscow State University.

Speaking to the IRNA, Andrei Carniev called the joint drills by the three countries an unprecedented move, adding that Iran, Russia, and China demonstrated their commitment to plans to secure and stabilize the region.

