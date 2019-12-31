Iran's trade balance becomes positive once again

Hamid Zadboom said that Iran has exported $31.9 billion and imported $31.8 billion in the first nine months of the Iranian year (will end on March 19, 2020).

Speaking in the ceremony to appreciate exemplary exporters, Zadboom said that Iran has the ability to produce 100 billion dollars of the 1,600 billion dollars of imports by the regional countries.

Urging the producers to try their best to produce as much as they can, he told the exporters that they should not worry about the tariffs of the target markets; the government will try to talk them into reducing their tariffs.

Referring to the Eurasia agreement, he said that three out of the 15 adjacent countries of Iran are members of the Eurasian Economic Union. Next year that the trade talks kick off, Iran can put 80-85% of the goods in free trade.

