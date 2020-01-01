Iran became self-sufficient in physiotherapy equipment

Ahmad Moazenzadeh made the remarks at a news conference held at the Iranian Physical Therapy Association building.

"In manufacturing the hardware for electro-therapy, Iran is about 70% dependent on different countries, mainly on imports from Japan, China and Southeast Asia."

Over the past two years, the knowledge-based companies, despite the US harsh sanctions, have been able to fill gaps in the field of physiotherapy equipment and strengthen the electrotherapy equipment sector, he said.

