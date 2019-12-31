Iran, Afghanistan to develop trade, health cooperation

International Interaction center of the Vice-Presidency for science and technology affairs hosted a delegation from Afghanistan.

The trip was aimed at promoting scientific relations with Iran.

Head of International Interaction center of the Vice-Presidency for science and technology affairs Mahdi Ghalenoei and the spokesman for Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health Vahid Majrouh called for developing scientific relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

During the event, Iranian and Afghan knowledge-based companies presented their latest achievements and products.

