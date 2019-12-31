Dec 31, 2019, 2:54 PM
Iran, Afghanistan to develop trade, health cooperation

Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA – A delegation from Afghanistan hospitals, doctors and experts on Tuesday called for developing scientific relations with Iran.

International Interaction center of the Vice-Presidency for science and technology affairs hosted a delegation from Afghanistan.

The trip was aimed at promoting scientific relations with Iran.

Head of International Interaction center of the Vice-Presidency for science and technology affairs Mahdi Ghalenoei and the spokesman for Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health Vahid Majrouh called for developing scientific relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

During the event, Iranian and Afghan knowledge-based companies presented their latest achievements and products.

