It said that Iran will host the Asian Junior Basketball Championship and the World Cup Qualifiers next April.

Accordingly, the beginning of next year's championships will be hosted by four Iranian teams, the ABC statement said.

These competitions are of great importance to the Asian countries due to winning the World Cup and the first five teams will be eligible for the World Cup.

Iran lost in the previous World Cup.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish