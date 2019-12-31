Iran says Germany closes eyes on "US illegal interferences"

Abbas Mousavi said that Germany's accusing Iran and insisting on such stances questions Berlin's claim to play an effective role in international peace and stability.

Mousavi added that Berlin is, by mistake and lies, accusing Iran of destabilizing the region while it has closed its eyes on illegal interference of the US as the main factor to destabilize Western Asia.

Germany's Foreign Ministry, regardless of the destructive and interventionist actions of the US and the West, has called for a change in Iranian regional policies.

In the meantime, German Foreign Ministry said that increase in number of attacks made against the non-governmental military endangers security and stability of Iraq, a reference to Iraqi volunteer forces organized by the Baghdad Government with record of fighting ISIS terrorists.

Hashd al-Shaabi Shia armed group organized by the Iraqi Government repulsed ISIS invasion of Baghdad giving many casualties.

US carried air strikes against Hash al-Shaabi Shia group killing a commander and 25 personnel and maiming several other Iraqi volunteers early on Monday.

US had provided ISIS with advanced armors, Humvee personnel carriers, automatic cannons and weapons as proxy fighters in Iraq and Syria.

Observers say that the US may have taken revenge from the Shia armed group for fighting ISIS terrorists.

