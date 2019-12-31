Hamedan; ready to host Secretariat of Resilient Cities

Resilient cities are cities that have the ability to absorb, recover and prepare for future shocks (economic, environmental, social & institutional). Resilient cities promote sustainable development, well-being and inclusive growth. The OECD, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is investigating how cities can increase their resilience.

Abbas Sufi said on Tuesday at the first conference on Hamedan; The Resilient City that most of the mayors are involved in everyday affairs and no planning for unforeseen events is anticipated.

The Mayor of Hamedan pointed to the floods in April in the western part of Iran and added: Rainfall in Hamadan due to forecasts was not properly managed floods and the damage was only due to heavy rainfall.

