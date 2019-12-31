World Wrestling Representative to attend Takhti Cup

Takhti International Cup is slated to be held in Kermanshah, western Iran on January 8-10.

Some 10 countries are expected to attend Takhti Int’l Wrestling Cup to be held in northwestern Kermanshah head of the provincial Wrestling Department Mohammad Hossein Mohebbi said earlier.

Last year, Iran captured six gold medals and became champion of the 'Takhti Cup 2019 International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament'.

Iran with 215 points, Azerbaijan with 112 points and Kyrgyzstan with 104 points ranked 1st to 3rd, respectively.

Gholam Reza Takhti (1930-1968) was an Iranian Olympic Gold-Medalist wrestler and traditional Iranian bodybuilding (known as 'Varzesh-e Bastani' in Iran) practitioner. Because of his chivalrous behavior and sportsmanship, he was the most popular athlete of Iran in the 20th century, although dozens of Iranian athletes have won more international medals than he did.

