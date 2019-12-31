Pakistan taking measures to come out of FATF grey list

The FATF in recent meeting held in Paris gave Pakistan the deadline of February 2020 to fully implement the FATF’s 27-point action plan.

The Paris-based FATF asked Pakistan to take effective measures against money laundering, smuggling and tax evasion, otherwise, it will be placed on blacklist.

This was for the first time since February last year that the global money-laundering and terror-financing watchdog warned that it could blacklist Pakistan.

Pakistan media had reported on Tuesday that the country has taken some effective measures against money laundering and tax evasion to implement FATF plan to avoid being blacklisted.

Recently President of Pakistan had promulgated an Ordinance making tax laws strict. Under the ordinance, the government will form Directorate General of Law and Prosecution.

Local media quoting sources in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said these measures were taken in light of the decisions made at a previous meeting of the Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Under the new laws strict actions would be taken against those involved in smuggling and they would also be prosecuted in the courts of justice.

The crossing point task forces will be set up at the national, provincial and divisional levels for preventing smuggling and a special committee has been set up under officials of the interior ministry to complete this task.

Earlier, Pakistan in an attempt to fulfill the FATF requirements had followed the instructions of UN sanctions committee and recently arrested the heads of some banned outfits.

The FATF has sent 150 questions to Pakistan in response to its submitted report, mainly seeking some clarifications.

