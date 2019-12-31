Asian Wrestling Council names 2 Iranian coaches as best in 2019

The Asian Wrestling Council announced the names of top players and coaches in 2019 in which Iranian Greco-Roman and free-style coaches were selected as best in Asia.

Iranian national team's performance in Asian and international competitions has been prominent leading to receive Olympic quotas and selecting the top Iranian coaches in line with criteria of the Asian Wrestling Council.

In Greco-Roman and free-style categories Kazakh athletes were selected as top.

Due to hosting of important events, Kazakhstan wrestling federation has been selected as best federation in Asia.

