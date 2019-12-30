Dec 30, 2019, 8:39 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83614417
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC condemns US attack on Iraq's PMF

IRGC condemns US attack on Iraq's PMF

Tehran, Dec 30, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Monday strongly condemned the US attack on Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) claiming lives of scores of people.

The air attack of the US' terrorists on the PMF bases that led to killing and injuring a number of people could be regarded as the violation of the national sovereignty, the statements read.

Iraqi citizens and defenders reserve the right to retaliate the criminal move, it added. 

IRGC expressed condolence over the martyrdom of the forces, adding that driving the occupying terrorists out of Iraq would result to stability and sustainable security.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =