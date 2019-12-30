IRGC condemns US attack on Iraq's PMF

The air attack of the US' terrorists on the PMF bases that led to killing and injuring a number of people could be regarded as the violation of the national sovereignty, the statements read.

Iraqi citizens and defenders reserve the right to retaliate the criminal move, it added.

IRGC expressed condolence over the martyrdom of the forces, adding that driving the occupying terrorists out of Iraq would result to stability and sustainable security.

