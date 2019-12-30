FM Zarif: Russia, China are Iran's strategic partners

Iranian top diplomat made the remarks prior to leaving Moscow for China, noting the latest developments on bilateral relations as well as the avenues for boosting ties have been reviewed during the visit in Russia.

The joint commissions are extremely active, he said calling for speeding up the implementation of the agreed objectives.

He stated that the prerequisites for holding Iran-Russia-Turkey summit as well as the trilateral summit alongside Azerbaijan Republic have been discussed.

He termed the talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the JCPOA as crucial, adding both sides conferred on how Iran, Russia, and China could encounter the US unlawful policies for violating the JCPOA.

He went on to say that both countries exchanged views on ways for encouraging the European states to comply with their commitments regarding the JCPOA.

Russia backs the Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE), he said emphasizing Iran welcomes the Russian initiative on the security of the Persian Gulf.

The issues of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan along with significant regional as well as international developments were reviewed during the meeting, he reiterated.

Zarif arrived in Moscow late Sunday to hold talks with senior Russian officials including his counterpart Sergei Lavrov on a wide range of issues.

