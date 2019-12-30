Iran Embassy denounces US attack on Iraqi PMF

US' aggressors attacked some of the PMF's positions last night, killing and injuring scores of people, the statement reads.

It added that the US' attacks on PMF as part of Iraqi official and legal forces is a clear violation of the national sovereignty of Iraq and in the framework of their intervention in internal affairs of regional countries under the baseless pretexts.

This is while the world is aware of PMF's key role in defeating ISIS terrorists.

They are also aware of the fact that the US is following hegemonic and arrogant aims.

Iraqi officials announced that the US' attack on Kata'ib Hezbollah in Qa'im, Al-Anbar Province has resulted in killing 25 people and injured 51 more.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed US aggression on Iraqi soil and on Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shabi) as a clear example of terrorism. Hash al-Shabi mobilization forces played a major role in fighting ISIS on the ground.

Mousavi urged the US to respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and to stop intervention in the internal affairs of the country.

He also pointed to US false claims on fighting terrorism, saying recent attacks once again proved the US lies in confronting the ISIS terrorists.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish