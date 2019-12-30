Zarif calls world countries to stand against US unilateralism

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Zarif said the US administration is trying to impose its policies on other countries.

He added that Iran and Russia have stood against such approach in the framework of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Although European states have politically supported the JCPOA, but they have not so far taken any practical measure in line with implementing their commitments under the nuclear deal.

Iran and Russia agreed that Europeans should implement their commitments, Zarif said adding that it has also been announced to European partners in the joint commission meeting.

Iran and Russia have two similar plans which is based on cooperation and negotiations, he said adding that we are not after confrontation, threatening and violence.

Zarif said grounds for expansion of cooperation between the two sides are well prepared.

Iran supports developing relations with Russia especially in tourism sector, he reiterated.

The Iranian president addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25 presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

After that, the Iranian government has sent letters to the southern Arab states in the Persian Gulf to seize the opportunity to reduce tensions with Iran and provide free maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move shows how serious Iran is in ending differences with its neighbors.

The HOPE Coalition is an answer to the US move to create a global coalition to escort oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The presence of the US and its allies in the Middle East is the main source of tensions there like the events that are taking place in Iraq and Lebanon these days.

